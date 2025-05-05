KUCHING: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today clarified that the negotiation process relating to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) indeed involves various parties, including the country’s highest legal authorities - the Attorney General and the State Attorney General.

Fadillah, who is also chairman of the MA63 Implementation Action Council’s Technical Committee (MTPMA63), stressed that all negotiations are based on existing laws.

“That is why the negotiations will not only involve the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) and the Sarawak Premier (Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) ... they will also involve the State Attorney General and the Attorney General.

“So these negotiations will be ongoing, and ultimately, as stated by the Prime Minister and the Premier, the goal is to find a win-win approach within the framework and scope of the existing Constitution and legal system,” he told reporters after opening the Borneo Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Week 2025 here.

Fadillah was responding to a recent proposal by lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla that the Attorney General and the State Attorney General be tasked with discussing and advising the federal and state governments in all disputes involving the law and the Federal Constitution.

Mohamed Haniff was quoted by the media as saying that the two should also negotiate to resolve issues related to the Sarawak government’s claims involving the distribution of the state’s natural resources.