TAWAU: Sabah has the potential to become a developed state through close cooperation between the Federal and state governments in championing the people’s welfare, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In line with this, he gave his assurance to make every effort to realise that aspiration and subsequently provide a better life for the people in the state.

Anwar said it was normal for any state to request allocations for development, and such matters could be discussed amicably and harmoniously between the Federal and state governments.

“This is normal, but not through hostility or condemnation. We negotiate and find good solutions, choose elected representatives who can voice our interests, not divide us.

“This is my message: if we love our country and love our state, we must strengthen our unity. We should also be thankful to Allah, grateful that we live in peace, without war or political conflict,” he said when officiating the closing ceremony of the Sabah MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 at the Tawau Municipal Council Square here today.

Also present were Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

Meanwhile, Anwar rebuked leaders who had held high-ranking positions, including in Parliament, but often spoke of developing Sabah through confrontation with the Peninsula or the Federal Government.

“The Peninsula will not progress, Sarawak will not progress, Sabah will not progress if we do not unite and work together to uplift this nation. We must truly understand this.

“Look at other countries—every day there is news of division between races, between regions, between religions. Why? Because leaders incite division, and when they have power, they do not think about the people,” he said.

He said these leaders, when entrusted with power and responsibility by the people to govern the country, Parliament and the government, failed to do what was necessary, and instead, after losing power, sought to divide the people.

Anwar also emphasised that all fellow leaders currently in power at both the federal and state levels must do their utmost to safeguard the people’s welfare and resolve their problems, rather than follow in the footsteps of leaders who only know how to condemn others after losing power.

“When they lose power, they raise issues like defending the Malays, Islam being under threat, and the state being neglected. But you had power before—do what you can while you still have it. I challenge all my colleagues in power now, do your best for the people while you still have the mandate,” he said.

He said the people, especially in Sabah, were affected by many issues, including water and electricity supply, healthcare, roads, and education facilities for their children, which were crucial for their future.

Therefore, he said, facilities such as schools, clinics, and key projects like the Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah must be completed properly for the benefit of the people and not be allowed to face unnecessary delays.

“In the MADANI Government, this is what we are doing. Some say it’s still not enough, and I agree—it is not yet enough. Sometimes the problems we carry are inherited and cannot be resolved overnight.

“How long has the Pan Borneo Highway (in Sabah) been stuck? It’s nearly completed in Sarawak, but in Sabah, it was severely delayed. Thankfully, we have Chief Minister Hajiji who said, ‘Just proceed, don’t worry about other problems,’” he said.

Anwar said he came to Sabah to serve its people as Prime Minister and hoped all fellow leaders understood their responsibility to defend the people’s welfare.