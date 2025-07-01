UMNO general assembly postponed to November due to Sabah polls

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2025 UMNO General Assembly, initially set for August 20–23, has been postponed to November 26–29 to allow the party to focus on the upcoming Sabah State Election. The decision was made during the UMNO Supreme Council meeting held at Menara Dato’ Onn, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

UMNO Secretary-General Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki confirmed the postponement, stating that the move was necessary to ensure proper preparations for the Sabah polls. The Sabah State Legislative Assembly’s term will automatically expire on November 11, triggering the 17th state election.

The meeting, chaired by UMNO President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, was attended by Vice Presidents Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, along with other Supreme Council members.

In addition to the assembly’s postponement, the Supreme Council agreed to conduct a mid-term review of the Malaysian Unity Government’s performance. This includes assessing UMNO’s contributions within the administration and government-linked agencies.

Asyraf Wajdi also clarified that UMNO discourages member absorption from other Unity Government component parties to maintain harmony. The meeting further decided that the Supreme Council may review disciplinary appeals from members under Clause 20.12 of the UMNO Constitution.

The party also extended gratitude to the Terengganu and Perak UMNO Liaison Bodies for aiding victims of the June 10 Gerik bus crash, which killed 15 Sultan Idris Education University students.