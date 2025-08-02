Felda cooperatives urged to restructure for higher profits and dividends

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) cooperative ecosystem must undergo restructuring to improve profitability and dividend returns for shareholders, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He emphasised that divesting underperforming investments or improving returns is crucial for cooperatives to benefit settlers.

“Last year’s dividends have begun distribution, but the amount remains modest compared to earlier profitable years,“ he told reporters after attending a settlers’ appreciation ceremony at the ‘Mega Karnival 3 Dimensi’.

Ahmad Zahid, also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, urged Felda management to address settlers’ land ownership, housing, debt, and 5G connectivity.

“Profits must return to settlers—their hard work drives these returns. Felda must fulfil this promise,“ he said.

He highlighted the need for expanded Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) access in Felda areas to develop skilled youth.

Additionally, he stressed nationwide 5G coverage and road upgrades to enhance living conditions.

“My only concern is restoring settlers’ rights. True satisfaction for all generations and global recognition for Felda can only come from this commitment,“ he added.

The five-day carnival, running since July 30, showcased entrepreneurship programmes by multiple ministries, featuring over 1,000 entrepreneurs and 882 booths nationwide. - Bernama