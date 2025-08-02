“Take them to court!” China HR threatens to blacklist fresh grad for rejecting job, gets slammed online

A university graduate in eastern China has stirred a fiery online debate after revealing that a company’s HR staffer threatened to blacklist her for declining a job offer from an outsourcing firm.

This situation raised concerns over workers’ rights and job market ethics.

The 23-year-old, who graduated this summer from a Nanjing university in the Jiangsu province, said the reason for the rejection was due to the long commute from her rented home and a salary schedule she found unsatisfactory.

“Sister, I am afraid I have found another employer who provides higher salaries. So I will not go to work at your company. Sorry for having disturbed you,” she messaged the HR representative via social media.

However, the company’s response stunned her, South China Morning Post reported.

“As was expected. You have sent out your CVs on a large scale on Boss [a major job recruitment website],” the HR staffer replied.

“You have not followed the spirit of the contract. You lack integrity. We will ‘promote’ your behaviour in the industry.”

The graduate posted screenshots of the exchange online on July 20, asking: “Am I wrong for looking for a better-paid job?”

Her story quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism toward the company and its handling of the situation.

She further shared that during early conversations, the company left a poor impression.

“I wanted to know more about pay packages. I asked why they only give a dinner allowance if workers work overtime beyond 9pm, instead of 6pm. The HR staffer appeared impatient, simply telling me not to worry about the details,” she said.

Legal experts have since weighed in on the matter.

Chen Pingfan, a lawyer with Furong Law Firm in Changsha, central Hunan province, told Xiaoxiang Morning Herald: “The spirit of a contract does not apply in this case. The company has muddled a contractual relationship and a moral assessment.”

He advised the graduate to report the incident to labour authorities and noted that she could even pursue legal action.

“She could also take the company and the HR worker to court for damaging her reputation,” he added.

The controversy comes amid intense competition in China’s job market, with a record 12.2 million graduates entering the workforce this summer.

June’s figures from the National Bureau of Statistics note that urban unemployment rate for 16 to 24-year-olds (excluding students) was at 14.5 per cent.