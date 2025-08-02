Four teens freed on bail in Kajang assault case

KUALA LUMPUR: Four 13-year-old students detained over the alleged assault of a classmate at a shopping mall in Kajang have been released on police bail today.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the remand for the suspects, which was initially extended until tomorrow, was concluded earlier following the completion of documentation and investigative procedures.

“To date, police have recorded statements from nine individuals, including the four students,” he said in a statement.

Preliminary investigations suggest the incident was triggered by dissatisfaction among the suspects with the victim’s manner of communication and interaction.

On July 30, the Form One student lodged a police report alleging classmates beat him at about 11 am at the mall. He later received medical treatment and was confirmed to have sustained minor facial injuries.

The case is being investigated under Sections 323 and 506 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, as well as Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955. - Bernama