Felda MD2 pineapples reach global markets, boosting settler incomes

KUALA LUMPUR: The Felda Settlers Development Programme (PPP) for MD2 pineapple cultivation has marked a significant achievement by entering international markets, directly benefiting 3,730 settlers across nine Felda schemes.

Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) chairman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican highlighted Felda’s expanding role beyond oil palm, stating, “Felda has demonstrated a strong commitment to uplifting rural communities through various high-impact projects like this, which are not solely focused on primary crops but also alternative ones that provide direct benefits to settlers and local communities.”

The flag-off ceremony for the export of Felda’s PPP produce was held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), with MATRADE senior board member Datuk Hazimah Zainuddin representing Reezal Merican.

The PPP, a collaboration with Agrobank since 2021, covers 222 hectares in Felda schemes like Besout, Keratong, and Lembah Klau, with 10 million pineapples planted.

Harvests are sold domestically at Village Grocer, Giant, and AEON Jusco, while exports reach the Middle East, Japan, and China.

Trade value from MD2 pineapples and suckers has hit RM4.9 million in three years, with projections of RM18.5 million in five years.

Aqina Fruits, the project operator, has engaged 40 descendants of settlers as staff, integrating modern farming techniques like IoT-based automation and drone technology.

Aqina Fruits executive director Wesley Tan Seah Ging noted, “This platform not only empowers settlers socioeconomically but also includes education, technical skills, and entrepreneurship.” - Bernama