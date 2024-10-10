Female driver in Dungun fatal crash remanded for four days

KUALA TERENGGANU: The female driver involved in a crash that killed three Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Dungun students last night has been remanded for four days starting today.

The remand order against the 49-year-old woman, lasting until Sunday (Oct 13), was issued by Magistrate Nur Amira Fatihah Osman.

The housewife, who has three children and is believed to suffer from mental illness, arrived at the Kuala Terengganu Court Complex at 9 am.

Earlier, Terengganu deputy police chief Datuk Wan Rukman Wan Hassan said in the incident at about 7.35 pm, three UiTM Dungun Campus students died, and another was critically injured when two motorcycles they were riding were hit by a suspect driving a sports utility vehicle (SUV) on Jalan Pantai.

He said the deceased have been identified as Muhammad Akmal Md Tukirin, 25, from Muar, Johor; Ku Adib Ku Azmi, 20, from Sungai Buloh, Selangor; and Khairil Anwar Jamaludin, 20, from Ampang, Selangor.

Wan Rukman said Muhammad Amar Danish Mohammad Ridhuan, 20, from Kuala Lumpur, who sustained serious injuries to his waist, was currently being treated at Dungun Hospital.

He said that the incident was believed to have occurred when the four victims were returning to campus from dinner.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, who is believed to be mentally ill, and the victims were travelling from Kuala Dungun to Teluk Gadung.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the suspect, from Kampung Sura Tengah, Dungun, struck the back of the victims’ motorcycles, resulting in the deaths of three on the spot due to broken necks and injuries to the head and chest. Another victim is still being treated at Dungun Hospital,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) Road Transport Act 1987.