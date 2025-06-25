Female pilot loses RM195,000 in Hajj package scam in Seremban

SEREMBAN: A female pilot reported losing RM194,970 in a fraudulent Hajj package deal, according to Nilai police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim. The victim, in her 30s, filed a police report at the Nilai police station on Tuesday (June 24) after realising she had been scammed.

The pilot, employed by a local airline, had transferred the full payment to an Umrah travel agency on Jan 14. However, by March 15, she discovered the agency had ceased operations, leaving her unable to perform the Hajj as promised.

Abdul Malik stated the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which covers cheating and dishonesty. Authorities are actively working to trace the suspect involved in the scam.

Bernama reported the incident, highlighting the growing risks of fraudulent travel and religious pilgrimage schemes.