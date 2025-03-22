Fewer flood evacuees in Johor, Sabah, no change in Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims housed at temporary relief centres in Johor and Sabah decreased as of 4 pm today but remained the same in Sarawak.

In JOHOR, the flood situation is improving, with the number of victims dropping to 8,040 people as of 4 pm compared to 13,089 this morning.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said all the victims from 2,485 families are sheltering at 52 centres in the five affected districts.

“The Kulai district is fully recovered and all the evacuees were allowed to return home today.

“Johor Bahru, meanwhile, has the highest number of evacuees (4,318 people), followed by Kluang (1,793), Pontian (1,551), Batu Pahat (270) and Kota Tinggi (108),” he said in a statement today.

Azmi added that three rivers have exceeded the danger level: Sungai Lenik in Ladang Chaah (6.12m), Batu Pahat; Sungai Kahang in Kampung Contoh (15.51m), Kluang; and Sungai Pulai (3.25m) in Kampung Ulu Pulai, Pontian.

He said that two roads in Kota Tinggi, namely Jalan Lukut Cina (Taman Aman) and Jalan Mawai Lama (near Rumah Burung) as well as Jalan Jabi Bukit Tempurung (Jalan Negeri) in Segamat are still closed to all vehicles due to flooding.

In SABAH, the numbers have dropped significantly, with 209 people from 70 families still sheltering at four relief centres, compared to 379 people from 124 families this morning.

Meanwhile, the relief centres at Masjid Nur Iman, Kampung Sungai Memanjang; Kampung Balaban Jaya; and Kampung Sungai Nangka in Sandakan were closed at 3 pm while the number of evacuees in Beaufort showed a rising trend and the evacuation process is being carried out.

In SARAWAK, the state SDMC reported that the number of evacuees remained at 969 people as of 4 pm today.

In Sibu, the evacuees are placed at three relief centres, namely the Selangau Multipurpose Hall, Kanowit Sports Complex and Sibu Jaya Community Hall; while the victims in Kapit are being sheltered at the relief centres in Balai Raya Song, Asrama Belia Kapit and Dewan Suarah Kapit.

The Dewan Sri Baleh relief centre has been opened as a proactive measure but, so far, no one has been placed there.