Fewer flood victims in Sabah, Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: There are fewer flood victims in Sabah and Sarawak this evening, with several temporary evacuation centres also closing.

In SABAH, the number of evacuees dropped from 1,651 this morning to 675.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that Beaufort, Paitan and Pitas have fully recovered from the disaster, leaving only two districts still affected.

“Lahad Datu has the highest number of evacuees at 520, followed by Tongod (155),” it said in a statement.

In SARAWAK, the number of flood victims dropped to 10,973 people at 49 centres as of 4 pm from 12,116 this morning.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said 14 temporary evacuation centres have been closed as the flood situation continued to improve.

“The number of evacuees in the Bintulu division (covering the Bintulu, Tatau and Sebauh districts) dropped to 5,075 from 5,184 previously, while 1,847 victims were recorded in the Serian division (covering Serian, Siburan and Balai Ringin districts), down from 2,617 this morning.

“In the Samarahan division (covering Samarahan, Asajaya, Sebuyau, Simunjan and Gedong districts), the number of flood victims stands at 1,487, down from 1,926 this morning. In the Sibu division (covering Sibu, Selangau and Kanowit districts), the number of evacuees dipped slightly to 1,187 from 1,189,” it said in a statement.

It added that the Miri division (covering Miri, Subis and Beluru districts) has 1,288 flood victims and the Mukah division (covering Mukah and Matu districts) 89 evacuees.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued an alert-level continuous rain warning from Feb 4-5 in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, and Mukah in Sarawak.