FFM34 best film winner to receive RM1 million creative content fund

KUALA LUMPUR: The winner of the Best Film Category at the 34th Malaysian Film Festival will receive RM1 million from the Creative Content Fund.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching announced this as a gesture of the government’s continued support for local filmmakers.

She expressed pride in this year’s box office collection as a positive sign for the national film industry’s development.

Teo believes increasing the prize amount will help winners produce quality films with significant industry impact.

She spoke to reporters after the FFM34 Opening Ceremony and Top 5 Announcement at the event.

Senior ministry and National Film Development Corporation Malaysia officials also attended the ceremony.

Teo highlighted this year as crucial for the national film and content industry.

The ministry will table amendments to the Finas Act 1981 and renew the National Film Policy.

She requested Finas to examine all film industry development policies for short-term and long-term planning.

The goal is to realise Malaysia’s aspiration of becoming a successful regional film hub.

FFM34 received an encouraging response with 41 feature films, 26 short films and 23 documentaries nominated.

Nominations were accepted from July 8 to 25 under the theme Creative Works, Dynamic Cinema.

Finas organised a tribute programme recognising four Malaysian art activists for shaping Malaysian cinema.

The honoured veterans include actresses Datin Rusnani Jamil, Ruminah Sidek, Datuk Rahim Razali and Othman Hafsham.

The FFM34 Awards Night will be held at Seri Angkasa Auditorium in Angkasapuri on November 1.

Actor Datuk Afdlin Shauki and Che Puan Sarimah Ibrahim will host the ceremony.

The event will be broadcast live on RTM TV2 and Finas YouTube channel. – Bernama