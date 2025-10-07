Dewan Rakyat: MQT session axed as PM Anwar summoned to palace

KUALA LUMPUR: The Minister’s Question Time during today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting was abruptly cancelled after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was summoned to Istana Negara by the Conference of Rulers.

According to the Order Paper, the Prime Minister was originally scheduled to answer two key questions during the session.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul made the announcement as proceedings began at 10 am.

He stated that Anwar could not attend because he had been summoned to present himself at the palace at 10 am.

In response, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said tabled a motion to cancel the MQT and proceed to normal Question Time.

Speaker Johari assured that the two deferred questions would be rescheduled to another MQT session without needing re-listing.

According to the Order Paper, Mohd Shahar asked the Prime Minister to state the official stance on the US-proposed Middle East peace plan.

Mas Ermieyati’s question focused on the federal government’s readiness for Visit Malaysia 2026.

Her query specifically addressed international promotional strategies and state-level collaboration.

MQT is typically held every Tuesday, allowing MPs to directly question the Prime Minister on pressing issues.

On Thursdays, the session is directed toward other Cabinet ministers. – Bernama