Over 500 commercial vehicle licences suspended under JISA checks

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 562 licences belonging to commercial vehicle operators have been suspended or are in the process of being suspended under the Road Transport Department’s Safety Inspection and Audit from 2019 until August this year.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed that during the same period, 11 operator licences were revoked and 12 vehicle permits were terminated.

He further revealed that 56 vehicle permits were suspended and 24 warnings were issued, bringing the total number of enforcement actions to 665.

The minister emphasised that authorities will continue to strengthen enforcement efforts, including carrying out surprise and random inspections to ensure compliance with the regulations in place.

Loke provided these details during question time in the Dewan Rakyat today while responding to a supplementary question from Mordi Bimol regarding companies failing to comply with JISA regulations and actions taken against them.

Loke said based on JPJ records up to April this year, there were a total of 48,002 registered commercial vehicle operating companies, while the number of licensed commercial vehicles, including buses and lorries, stood at 372,586 under the supervision of the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

As of September this year, he said JPJ had conducted 7,228 JISA audits nationwide, covering various categories of operations.

“The implementation of these audits is a continuous measure to ensure the industry’s compliance with safety standards is further strengthened, thereby supporting the Transport Ministry’s efforts to significantly reduce accidents involving heavy vehicles and ensure the safety of all road users,” he said.

Loke said the JISA audit covers five key elements: safety management, vehicle management, driver management, record management and risk management.

He said all operators are required to comply with seven mandatory provisions under the Industrial Code of Practice (ICOP), including the appointment of safety officers, installation and monitoring of Global Positioning System (GPS) devices, adherence to driving and rest hours, preparation of an Emergency Response Plan (ERP), and provision of company hotline numbers for public complaints. – Bernama