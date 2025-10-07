Celebrating customers

Electronics retailer CG Computers recently launched its 30th anniversary giveaway campaign for all members of Switch and Urban Republic’s (SURE) loyalty programme. The nationwide initiative celebrates three decades of

serving Malaysians since CG Computers’s humble beginnings in 1995 with a single Switch store in Penang. Now with more than 250 Switch and Urban Republic stores nationwide, CG Computers credits its enduring success to the unwavering support of its customers. The campaign, running until Dec 28, is CG Computers’s way of thanking its customers for their decades of loyal support. With a strong focus on retail and a commitment to helping customers navigate their electronic purchases, it has consistently provided not only a diverse range of brands but also affordable payment solutions tailored for everyone, from students to business owners. Throughout the campaign period, customers who make purchases at any Switch or Urban Republic outlet nationwide (retail or online) using a MyDebit debit card or DuitNow QR will automatically stand a chance to win weekly prizes totalling up to RM500,000. The grand prize in the draw is the all-electric Proton e.Mas.

This celebratory campaign is made possible through a strategic partnership between CIMB Group Holdings Berhad and Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet). The collaboration further enhances the value and reach of the giveaway. “This giveaway is a heartfelt thank you to every customer who has been a part of our journey. Their trust has fuelled our growth from a single store in Penang to a nationwide network, and we are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with them,” said CG Computers Sdn Bhd managing director Li Chau Ging. “We are proud to support CG Computers in celebrating its incredible milestone. By enabling debit card and QR transactions through the MyDebit and DuitNow ecosystem, we’re making it even easier and more rewarding for Malaysians to shop securely and seamlessly. This campaign not only drives digital payment adoption, but also brings real value back to everyday consumers, aligning with our mission to advance a more inclusive and cashless Malaysia,” said PayNet senior director of commercial division Azrul Fakhzan Mainor.