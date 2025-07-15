Fighting corruption drives economic growth and national harmony in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: The fight against corruption is not just a moral obligation but a crucial driver of economic growth and national stability, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking at the Malaysia International Conference on Governance and Integrity 2025, he stressed that corruption undermines business fairness, discourages investment, and misallocates public funds.

Anwar explained that corruption distorts market competition, raises business costs, and stifles innovation.

“It diverts public funds from essential sectors such as infrastructure, education, and healthcare,“ he said.

He also warned that corrupt practices lead to short-term exploitation of national resources, harming future generations.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the challenges in fighting corruption, especially when targeting powerful figures.

“It’s not necessarily popular, particularly when you start probing into big tycoons and extremely wealthy political leaders. But we must remain determined,“ he said.

He called for collective action, urging all sectors of society to uphold transparency and justice.

Anwar highlighted the government’s firm stance, backed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), in enforcing zero tolerance for corruption.

“We have a very effective anti-corruption commission that is determined to act decisively,“ he stated.

The government aims to position Malaysia among the top 25 least corrupt nations by 2033, as part of its National Anti-Corruption Strategy.

With Malaysia chairing ASEAN this year, Anwar stressed that anti-corruption efforts will enhance regional competitiveness and inclusive growth.

“An unwavering commitment to combating corruption will foster a dynamic business environment,“ he said.

The focus remains on ensuring economic benefits reach all, including youth and marginalised communities. – Bernama