FIMM reprimands 5 consultants for misconduct and rule breaches

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federation of Investment Managers Malaysia (FIMM) has taken disciplinary action against five former consultants for misconduct and violations of industry regulations.

The individuals were found guilty of submitting falsified academic credentials and engaging in unauthorised financial transactions.

Four of the consultants—Khafidah Adam, Nurul Qamariah Kalah, Rossidi Jalaludin, and Sathiskumar Sanggar—submitted fake academic certificates during their registration or re-registration process.

FIMM confirmed that these individuals have been barred from re-registering with the organisation for a specified period.

The fifth consultant, Nurfarhana Atiqah Mohamad, breached FIMM’s Code of Ethics and Rules of Professional Conduct by conducting unauthorised transactions, misrepresenting information, and misappropriating funds.

FIMM emphasised that such violations undermine trust in the financial advisory sector and will not be tolerated.

The federation stated, “These former consultants have been barred from registration with FIMM for a fixed period.”

The move reinforces FIMM’s commitment to maintaining high ethical standards within Malaysia’s investment management industry. - Bernama