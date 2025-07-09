Final phase of 13MP prioritises rural development, says Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The final phase of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) is undergoing active refinement to ensure rural development remains a key priority with adequate funding, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

A recent meeting was held with the Ministry of Economy delegation, led by Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, to discuss the matter.

Amir Hamzah was recently assigned to oversee the Minister of Economy’s duties and functions.

Ahmad Zahid, who also serves as the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, stated that the 13MP will soon be presented as a major driver of national development, catering to diverse societal needs.

“This includes rural communities, the TVET agenda, the halal industry, and disaster management, which are among the pillars of the nation’s strength and prosperity.

“Insya-Allah, everything discussed today will be thoroughly studied, to formulate policies which are truly impactful, inclusive, sustainable, and people-centric,” he said in a Facebook post.

The plan aims to ensure balanced growth, addressing both urban and rural economic disparities while strengthening key sectors for long-term stability. - Bernama