Finance officer loses RM4.17m in online investment scam in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: A finance officer working at a local consultancy firm has lost RM4.17 million after being deceived by an online investment scam. The incident was reported at the Timur Laut district police headquarters yesterday.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad stated that the 60-year-old victim encountered an advertisement for ‘KKR Investment’ on Facebook in early March.

After clicking the link, she was contacted via WhatsApp by a woman who later added her to a group named ‘Kumpulan Analisis Kewangan Saham Malaysia’.

The suspect promised high returns within a short period, depending on the investment amount.

The victim was instructed to download an app called ‘KKR INV’ through a provided link to register and start investing.

Between March 10 and June 13, the victim transferred RM4.17 million in 76 transactions to eight different company bank accounts.

She only realised she had been scammed when she could not withdraw the profits displayed in the app and was instead asked for more payments.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Authorities urge the public to be cautious of online investment schemes promising unrealistic returns.