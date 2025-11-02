KUALA TERENGGANU: Police arrested seven individuals, including a female officer of a financial institution, yesterday on suspicion of fraudulently obtaining personal financing totalling RM1,325,000 from the company she worked in between January and April last year.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said the three men and four women, aged between 26 and 55, were nabbed in Terengganu, Johor and Selangor following intelligence carried out by the Operations Division of the Terengganu Commercial Crime Investigation Department.

“Apart from the officer, the borrowers arrested included traders and housewives.

“Police also seized 15 automated teller machine (ATM) cards and six mobile phones,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Khairi said police received a report on Jan 28 from a manager of the financial institution involved claiming to have been deceived in personal financing applications by seven customers amounting to over RM1 million.

However, once the financing was approved, all the suspects, who were found to have posed as civil servants when making the application, failed to pay the monthly instalments.

“An internal audit by the financial institution found that the suspects had submitted falsified documents and data,” he said.

He said that all the suspects have been remanded for between two and four days from today to assist in investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code.