FINAS allocates RM2 million to boost Sarawak creative productions

KUCHING: The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) has disbursed more than RM2 million to support Sarawak-based producers in showcasing their creative works nationally and globally.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching revealed that RM1.55 million was granted through the Borneo TV Programme Fund, RM421,000 via the Post-Production Fund, and RM139,000 under the Marketing and Exhibition Fund.

She stated, “In addition, the initiative also aims to enrich local broadcast content and drive strategic collaboration between industry players and broadcasters, while highlighting local identity through high-quality creative works.”

Eight Sarawak production firms received Letters of Acceptance for the Borneo TV Programme Fund to develop 90-minute telemovies or telefilms.

The approved companies include Sahabat Qitmir Sdn Bhd, Broad Vision Solutions Sdn Bhd, Lightcube Studio Sdn Bhd, Reka Dinamik Sdn Bhd, Pixbugs Film Sdn Bhd, Ensyio Crates Sdn Bhd, Spektrum Cahaya Sdn Bhd, and Apro Prima Sdn Bhd.

Teo added that three Sarawak producers secured the Post-Production Fund, while one benefitted from the Marketing and Exhibition Fund.

She emphasised that the special Borneo category enables productions in both the national language and local ethnic languages, preserving cultural heritage.

“This ensures local works can not only be showcased nationally but also penetrate international markets,” she concluded. - Bernama