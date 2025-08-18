Govt may add RM100 aid for university students in Budget 2026

CYBERJAYA: The government is prepared to evaluate an additional one-off RM100 aid for university students to ease their financial burdens.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed the proposal will be reviewed for Budget 2026, set for tabling in October.

He addressed the suggestion during the Temu Anwar programme after a student representative from Multimedia University (MMU) raised the issue.

Anwar noted that the government had earlier approved RM100 cash aid for all Malaysians aged 18 and above.

“I welcome the proposal by the student president and I will give it due consideration for the October budget,“ he said.

On living costs, Anwar reiterated that essential goods like cooking oil, chicken, eggs, and sugar remain among the region’s most affordable.

He emphasised that tackling poverty and easing public burdens remain his top priorities as prime minister.

“If asked what issue worries me most, I remain most concerned about hardcore poverty and the people’s burdens,“ he added.

Anwar clarified that recent salary adjustments excluded ministers, deputies, and MPs to prioritise fiscal responsibility.

He reaffirmed the need for transparent procurement processes to maximise national savings.

The government’s anti-leakage measures have reportedly recovered RM4 billion to RM5 billion in misappropriated funds.

“How much has been recovered by the Inland Revenue Board and MACC? It has reached RM4 billion, RM5 billion,“ Anwar stated.

He stressed that recovered funds are redirected to public welfare rather than political interests.

“Imagine, RM5 billion had gone to certain people illegally, but we are returning it to the people,“ he said. - Bernama