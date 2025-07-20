FINAS boosts local talents for global film industry success

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia (FINAS) is intensifying efforts to elevate local talents onto the global stage through strategic funding, international festival participation, and cross-agency partnerships.

FINAS chairman Datuk Hans Isaac (pic) highlighted the growing recognition of Malaysian actors abroad, emphasising the need for structured support to further develop the country’s creative industry.

“FINAS is very proud and fully supports the success of local production companies and individual talents who have succeeded in penetrating the international market,“ he said.

Key initiatives include the Creative Content Fund (DKK), Film In Malaysia Incentive (FIMI), and international market participation funds. FINAS also facilitates global exposure by collaborating with festivals like Cannes and Berlinale, alongside partnerships with MITI and foreign embassies.

Young actor Irfan Zaini, now starring in a Tamil film alongside Kollywood star Vijay, exemplifies this push. “Cross-country collaborations are the best space to gain experience and bring Malaysia’s name to a higher level,“ Irfan said.

Hans praised Irfan’s success as proof of local talent’s potential. “I hope Irfan will take this opportunity to bring glory to the country’s creative industry,“ he added. - Bernama