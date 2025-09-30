Finas denies cartel allegations in Malaysia’s local film industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) has firmly denied allegations of a cartel operating within the local film industry.

Finas chairman Datuk Hans Isaac stated that all films screened under compulsory screening requirements follow established procedures.

He confirmed that Finas is currently enhancing existing policies and regulations to ensure fairness for all producers.

“We’ve discussed this, and I also contacted Afdlin Shauki to get clarification on the allegation,“ Hans said after the Feature Film Screening Incentive 2.0 presentation.

He emphasized that Finas ensures every process maintains transparency with proper procedures and governance.

“The public knows that we have processes, and we always comply with them.”

Hans noted that industry practices evolve over time, similar to the transition from 35mm film to digital technology.

He explained that compulsory screening processes and film placement arrangements are part of ongoing improvement efforts.

Media reports previously quoted Malaysian Film Directors Association president Datuk Afdlin Shauki alleging “invisible hands” control local film success.

Afdlin claimed this cartel influences prime screening slots, promotion, and distribution decisions.

He described the situation as forcing filmmakers to “gamble with fate” rather than relying on work quality.

Commenting on emerging alternative distribution platforms, Hans welcomed these developments positively.

He noted that a new app developed by director Erma Fatima creates more opportunities for producers.

“Anyone can do business and showcase their content,“ Hans stated regarding alternative platforms.

Finas will not restrict such initiatives as long as they follow established regulations.

The corporation will continue providing support to platforms that comply with all conditions. – Bernama