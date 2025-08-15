FINAS, EPF, PERKESO boost social protections for Malaysian artistes

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia (FINAS) is enhancing social protections for local artistes through a partnership with the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO).

The collaboration is supported by the Federation of Malaysian Film Associations (GAFEMA) to ensure better welfare for industry professionals.

FINAS chief executive officer Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib said the initiative enables artistes to enrol in PERKESO’s Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) and EPF’s voluntary i-Saraan scheme.

He added that 200 veteran artistes have already been approved for benefits under the PERKESO SKSPS scheme.

FINAS has also sponsored the opening of 1,000 i-Saraan accounts, with priority given to unregistered artistes until September 2025.

Azmir stated that FINAS is exploring special incentives or dedicated funds for veteran artistes to sustain their contributions to the industry.

Future amendments to the FINAS Act will focus on production workers’ welfare, including insurance and mandatory contributions through filming licences.

PERKESO data shows a significant rise in registered artistes, from 690 in 2020 to 9,000 in 2024.

Contributions under the i-Saraan scheme have surpassed RM23 million, involving 3,900 workers with substantial savings. - Bernama