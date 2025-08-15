Frank calls for Spurs fans to support Tel after racist abuse

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR manager Thomas Frank has called on fans to rally behind Mathys Tel following the racist abuse the forward suffered this week.

Tel was targeted online after missing a penalty in Tottenham’s UEFA Super Cup shoot-out defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

The club condemned the abuse, describing it as “disgusting,“ while teammates Dominic Solanke and Richarlison publicly voiced their support.

Kick It Out warned that such incidents could deter players from taking penalties in high-pressure situations.

Frank, speaking ahead of his first Premier League game in charge, demanded unconditional backing for Tel from Spurs supporters.

“It’s of course terrible what happened to Matty and we’re doing everything we can to support him in this situation,“ Frank said.

“He’s a strong person and with hopefully the support from his family, friends and us he will get through it, but also there’s no real Tottenham supporter that will ever do that.”

Frank expressed confidence that true fans would show solidarity with Tel during Saturday’s match against Burnley.

“The real Tottenham supporters that we’ll see tomorrow at the stadium, they’ll back him, I expect them to.”

He urged fans to give Tel a warm reception to help him move past the incident.

“Listen, in tough times we step up together and I expect the fans to give him a really, really, really big cheer tomorrow.”

Tel is set to feature in the matchday squad alongside Yves Bissouma, who was dropped for the Super Cup due to disciplinary issues.

“There was a situation. I addressed this. There was a consequence. Bissouma will be in the squad tomorrow. Move forward and we have a big game,“ Frank clarified.

Bissouma’s future remains uncertain as he enters the final year of his contract, with Tottenham still active in the transfer market.

The club has been linked with Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze and Manchester City’s Savinho, though Frank avoided discussing specific targets.

“In many ways, I’m very happy with the squad. I think there’s a lot of good players,“ he said.

Frank acknowledged the club’s efforts to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season.

“Of course, we want as strong and competitive a squad as possible. I know that Daniel (Levy), Johan (Lange) and Vinai (Venkatesham) are working night and day.”

Saturday’s match marks Frank’s first home game as Spurs boss after replacing Ange Postecoglou in the summer.

He faces pressure to improve on last season’s disappointing 17th-place finish, despite winning the Europa League.

“I know when I wake up tomorrow and I know when I step into the stadium that I will feel a little butterflies no doubt,“ Frank admitted.

The Dane described the occasion as a special moment in his managerial career.

“That’ll be the first time, so that’ll be special.” - AFP