Police investigate viral Facebook video by “Akmal Salleh” for hate content

GEORGE TOWN: Police are investigating a viral video posted on Facebook under the name “Akmal Salleh” for allegedly containing hate speech.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail stated that the video included statements that could incite public alarm and disrupt order.

A report was filed in Bukit Mertajam on Aug 12 regarding the video, prompting an investigation under the Sedition Act 1948 and Penal Code.

Azizee confirmed that Bukit Aman’s Special Crime Investigation Unit has taken over the case.

Two police reports have been lodged so far in connection with the viral video.

The Facebook account in question is believed to belong to UMNO Youth Chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh.

Muhamad Akmal confirmed on Facebook that he was contacted by Bukit Aman to provide a statement at Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters. - Bernama