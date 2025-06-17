Finas proposes extending viewer count period for local films to four days

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) has proposed extending the period for calculating viewer numbers to determine eligibility for full screenings of local films under the Compulsory Screening Scheme from three days to four.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib said the proposal was among the improvements in the amendment to the Finas Act 1981 to ensure fairer opportunities for local producers.

“Many are still confused about the scheme. Despite being called a 14-day mandatory screening, it is subject to two main conditions, the film must record at least 15 per cent audience turnout in the first three days and reach 30 per cent of total viewers to remain in the main cinema location.

“So we propose that the 15 per cent calculation be extended to four days, from Thursday to Sunday, as viewer numbers are usually higher over the weekend,” he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Apa Khabar Malaysia programme today.

He said the Compulsory Screening Scheme was the only mechanism of its kind in the world, introduced to protect local films from competing with international titles, unlike countries such as China and South Korea, which implemented quota systems.

Meanwhile, Azmir Saifuddin reminded producers to submit their applications at least three months before the screening date to allow the evaluation committee to arrange the schedule in an orderly manner.

“We at Finas will also be more proactive in sharing information on the annual screening schedule so that producers can plan the best dates and locations,” he said.

According to him, one of the main challenges in implementing the scheme was the change in viewing habits after the COVID-19 pandemic, as audiences had become more selective and were less inclined to watch films in cinemas.

“Previously, audiences would go to the cinema three or four times a month, but now it may only be once. So the challenge is how producers plan their screening dates and locations,” he said.

As additional support, Azmir Saifuddin said Finas also shared data on viewing trends, including the most popular genres and locations based on current statistics.

“For example, Malay-language horror films may be more popular in areas like Wangsa Maju or Hulu Klang, while Tamil films have their own target locations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Finas chairman Datuk Hans Isaac, who also appeared as a guest on the programme, emphasised that priority should be given to selecting strategic screening slots to ensure local films have a fair chance of attracting cinema audiences.

“When I was a producer, I also wanted to know the screening time. If it was scheduled at 10 am or during prayer time, who would come to watch a Malay film? he said.

He also suggested that producers appoint experienced distribution and marketing companies, rather than handling everything on their own merely to reduce costs.

“Investment in marketing also plays a key role in the success of a film,” he said.