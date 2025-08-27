FINAS urges IPT students to prioritise ethics in AI technology use

SUNGAI PETANI: The National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia has urged higher learning institution students to prioritise ethics in their artificial intelligence usage.

FINAS chief executive officer Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib warned that rapidly evolving technology must be used responsibly to avoid potential misuse.

He stated that AI is advancing at an extraordinary pace and students must be equipped with both technical knowledge and ethical awareness.

“We can’t escape AI as it’s moving too fast,” he told reporters after officiating the seventh convocation ceremony of Politeknik Metro Tasek Gelugor.

Azmir emphasised that what seems imperfect today may soon become highly sophisticated and realistic within days or weeks.

He stressed that higher learning institutions must incorporate AI ethics into their curricula to ensure students use technology wisely and constructively.

FINAS is currently drafting amendments to the FINAS Act 1981 to better regulate the creative industry in response to emerging technologies.

“We don’t want audiences to be misled by irresponsible content creators,” he added.

Azmir emphasised the creative industry’s dual role in shaping national identity and contributing to the country’s economy.

He highlighted that film, animation, music, design and digital media all generate jobs and drive significant economic value.

“Today’s graduates are tomorrow’s innovators, solution builders and leaders of Malaysia’s creative economy,” he said.

One hundred and fifteen graduates received their diplomas in information technology and video and film studies during the ceremony. – Bernama