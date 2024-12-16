PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in Kelantan stepped in to assist the funeral of a man weighing 420 kg who had passed away in his house in Pasir Hor yesterday (Dec 15).

According to Sinar Harian, State JBPM Operations and Rescue Division assistant director Mohd Wildan Azhari said the department provided transportation consisting of a five-tonne lorry and a modified trolley to manage and transport the deceased, 44-year-old Mohd Ali Omar.

He explained a discussion was held with the family of the deceased and that the fire department had been ready to assist with the arrangements.

“For the body-washing ritual, the family informed us that they are waiting for an NGO from Setiu, Terengganu, to carry it out,“ he was quoted as saying.

Fifteen personnel from the Pasir Tumboh and Tunjong Fire and Rescue Stations, along with the Rapid Response Team, were deployed to assist with the burial.

“We will increase manpower if needed and are awaiting confirmation from the family on when the body is ready after the washing and prayers to proceed with the burial,“ he added.

The deceased’s sister, Hanoraziah Hassan said her brother was rescued by firefighters after being trapped in the bathroom but later became weak and passed away.

Her brother also suffered from gout.