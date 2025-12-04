Fire damages third floor of SMK Lahat building

IPOH: A fire this morning damaged seven rooms on the third floor of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Lahat near here.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the department received an emergency call at 11.05 am.

He said teams from the Pasir Putih, Batu Gajah as well as Simpang Pulai Fire and Rescue Stations, assisted by the volunteer firefighter units from Menglembu, Pasir Pinji, Pusing and Pekan Baru, were dispatched to the scene.

“The fire affected the third floor of Block D, affecting the roof area and seven rooms -- three classrooms, a special room, an art studio and two storage rooms. About 30 per cent of the area was destroyed.

“However, no victims were involved in the incident,“ he said in a statement today.

Sabarodzi added that the fire was fully extinguished by 3.55 pm today.