SHAH ALAM: A warehouse used to process and store rat poison in Bestari Jaya, Kuala Selangor, was damaged in a fire this morning.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Director of Operations in Selangor, Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the department was alerted of the fire at 4.14 am and 40 fire-fighters in seven fire engines rushed to the scene.

The firefighters, from the Bestari Jaya, Kuala Selangor, Batu Arang, Kapar, Klang Utara, Rawang and Sungai Besar fire and rescue stations, managed to control the fire at 5.39 am and the operation was completed at 10.30 am today, he said.

Ahmad Mukhlis said the fire damaged 80 per cent of the warehouse, which belonged to a palm oil manufacturing company, and no casualties were reported in the incident.