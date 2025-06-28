UMK Bachok entrepreneurship faculty complex delayed, final extension granted

BACHOK: The Entrepreneurship Faculty Complex at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) Bachok campus has been delayed, with four extensions of time (EOT) granted, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan confirmed today.

He stated that this fourth EOT would be the last, with full project completion now expected by Oct 20. “I have informed the contractor and JKR (Public Works Department) that we prefer AOTs (Ahead of Time) over EOTs,“ he said during a site inspection.

Currently, the project stands at 68.9 per cent completion, leaving roughly 30 per cent to be finished in three months. Ahmad urged the contractor to implement two 16-hour work shifts daily, using separate teams to meet the deadline. He cited the Malaysian Armed Forces staff housing project in Sabah, which used three shifts, as an example of efficient scheduling.

Delays, he noted, negatively impact students, the government, and contractors. “The contractor mentioned a monthly cost of RM50,000. With several months of delay, the financial loss accumulates,“ he added.