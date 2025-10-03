Fire destroys 70% of Tanjung Bin power plant FGD section in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: A fire broke out at the Tanjung Bin Energy power plant in Pontian last night, destroying approximately 70% of the facility’s flue gas desulfurisation section.

Pontian Baru Fire and Rescue Station senior operations commander Assistant Fire Superintendent Mahadir Mamat confirmed the emergency call was received at 8.22 pm.

Twenty-two personnel from three fire stations including Pontian and Pekan Nenas responded to the incident alongside the Benut volunteer fire brigade.

The overall firefighting operation involved two sectors working to control the blaze.

Firefighting efforts received assistance from 10 Emergency Response Team members and six Tanjung Bin Port firefighters using two fixed monitor units.

The fire was completely extinguished with no casualties reported during the operation.

Monitoring and further action have now been handed over to plant operator Malakoff and the Emergency Response Team.

The cause of the fire and estimated losses remain under investigation according to authorities. – Bernama