Fire destroys cotton factory in Rawang, no injuries reported

PETALING JAYA: A fire broke out at a cotton factory in Bandar Country Homes, Rawang, this morning, causing extensive damage but no injuries. The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 10.14am regarding the blaze at Carefree Cotton Industrial Sdn Bhd, located at Batu 22, Jalan Kundang.

Assistant Director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar stated that the factory was already severely damaged when firefighters arrived. Crews managed to control the fire by 11.25am, though efforts to fully extinguish it continued. Officials estimated that 90% of the building was destroyed.

No casualties were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities have yet to determine the financial losses incurred.