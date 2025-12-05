Fire guts 80% of two-storey shop in Petaling Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR: A fire on Jalan MJ/7 in Taman Medan Maju Jaya, Petaling Jaya, destroyed 80 per cent of a two-storey shop building.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, said the department received an emergency call regarding the incident at 9.26 pm.

He said eighteen personnel, along with four fire engines from the Jalan Penchala Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), assisted by BBP Petaling Jaya and BBP Puchong, were dispatched to the scene. The fire, which affected a building measuring 20 by 70 feet, was successfully extinguished.

“There were no victims involved. The cause of the incident is under investigation,” he said in a statement.