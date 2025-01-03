Fire in Kampung Cempaka, Likas, affects 669 villagers

KOTA KINABALU: The fire which broke out early today in Kampung Cempaka, Likas, destroying about 80 squatter houses, affected 669 residents.

Lintas Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief, Agustavia Joe Guasi said the fire destroyed the homes of 139 families, but no casualties were reported.

“The area of ​​the fire is 250 square meters, operations are still ongoing at the moment in Kampung Cempaka, Likas,“ she said when contacted here today.

According to an earlier report, firemen from the Lintas and Kota Kinabalu fire and rescue stations rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 5.41 am.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), in a statement, said the fire was brought under control at 7.32 am and operations are ongoing to completely douse the flame.