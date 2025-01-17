Fire razes factory in Perai

BUTTERWORTH: A fire destroyed a factory producing adhesive tape at Lorong Perusahaan 1, Perai here today.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations commander Endi Sherimi Mohd Adam said a distress call about the incident was received at 4.42 pm, after which firefighters were dispatched to the scene where black smoke was visible up to five kilometres away.

“The fire involved a single-storey factory covering approximately 6,000 square feet, affecting the storage, office, and operational sections. As of 8 pm, about 60 per cent of the building had been destroyed,” he said in a statement today.

According to Endi Sherimi, the operation to extinguish the fire was divided into four sectors: A, B, C, and D.

He said the fire had been brought under control in sectors C and D, which covered the operational and storage areas, while firefighting efforts were still ongoing in sectors A and B, involving the office and laboratory sections.

Endi Sherimi said that the cause of the fire and the total damage were still under investigation.

He added that the operation involved 100 firefighters from Perai, Bandar Perda, Butterworth, Bakap River, Bukit Mertajam, Kepala Batas, and Paya Terubong stations, along with 13 personnel from the voluntary fire brigade.