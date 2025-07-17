JUST a few days ago, a Malaysian man found a cockroach in his packet of nasi lemak.

Now, another Malaysian has made an equally stomach-turning discovery in his ayam goreng — a nail.

In a short 23-second TikTok video shared by @akingdraws, the man looks horrified as he holds up what appears to be a bent nail.

“From where?” his dining companion can be heard asking.

“In the chicken,” the man responds, not taking his eyes off the nail.

He explained that he had found it in the ayam goreng that came with his nasi lemak.

The video then shows them calling over a restaurant staff member to point out the nail.

“Do you want to kill someone?” the frustrated customer says as the employee takes the plate of food away.

@akingdraws warned netizens to be careful and shared that the incident happened at a restaurant in Wangsa Maju.

The video quickly went viral, with Malaysians flooding the comments section with a mix of shock, humour and advice.

“That’s a metal pin from the chicken’s leg, probably from a car accident earlier,” one user joked.

“Wait, that’s so scary????” commented another.

Some took the issue more seriously. “Report it to the Health Ministry (KKM) so the vendor will be more responsible,” one user urged.