KUANTAN: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has submitted the Fire Services (Amendment) Bill 2025, passed by Parliament last March 5, to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, for his consent before sending it for gazette in the Government Gazette.

Its Minister, Nga Kor Ming, said the bill, passed by the Senate on March 23, aims to enhance the management and regulatory framework of the entire Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), including the Volunteer Fire Squad and fire cadets.

Others include Fire Safety Consultants and Consulting Firms, Competent Persons and Fire Safety Contractors, Registered Training Providers and Instructors as well as Fire Fighting Equipment.

“The bill was submitted to Sultan Ibrahim for His Majesty’s consent before it is sent for gazette and then enforced by JPPM,” he said in his speech at the World Firefighters Day 2025 celebration at Padang MBK 1 here today.

The World Firefighters Day celebration was graced by the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Accompanying the royal couple was the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

The event was also attended by Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Fire and Rescue Director-General Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad.

To strengthen fire and rescue services in Pahang, Nga said the ministry and the Fire and Rescue Department are committed to implementing various new infrastructure development projects, involving an allocation of RM203.45 million.

The projects include the reconstruction and renovation of the Kuantan Fire and Rescue Station, upgrading of the Bentong Fire and Rescue Station and building the Sungai Lembing and Benta fire and rescue stations.

“We will also build the Gohtong Jaya Fire and Rescue Station, as well as quarters for staff, through a smart collaboration with Genting Malaysia Berhad and also the development of the Pulau Tioman Fire and Rescue.

Meanwhile, Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed his gratitude to all members of the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department for their services throughout the past year.

“Without the Fire and Rescue Department, the problems we face during the monsoon season and the dry season may be quite difficult for us to solve,” he said.

The 2025 World Firefighters Day celebration, themed ‘’Bomba Tonggak Penyelamatan Negara”, was enlivened by a parade by 34 contingents, involving 1,500 firefighters, including those from the Volunteer Fire Squad, Kuantan Port, Royal Malaysian Air Force, Petronas Petrochemical & Fire Services Response (CEFS).