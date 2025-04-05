SEREMBAN: A woman passenger died when she was run over by a tanker after she fell out of her car while it was negotiating a curve at Kilometre (KM) 26 Jalan Lukut-Sepang, Port Dickson here this morning.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Maslan Udin said the victim, 39, was confirmed dead at the scene due to severe injuries to the head.

“Preliminary investigations indicated that the accident occurred when the right rear door of the Perodua Myvi the woman was in suddenly opened while the car was negotiating the curve, causing her to be thrown into the opposite lane where she was hit by an oncoming Volvo tanker.

“The woman’s husband, 34, who was driving the car, and their five-month-old baby, who was in a child safety seat in the front passenger seat, along with the tanker driver were unhurt,” he said in a statement here today.

Checks also revealed both vehicles had valid road tax and insurance, while results of the car driver‘s urine test were negative, he said, adding that footage of the tanker’s dashcam had been obtained.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and no criminal elements were found, Maslan said.

He advised the motorists to ensure that their vehicle’s doors were securely locked especially when carrying passengers to avoid such incidents from recurring.

Meanwhile, a man, 20, was killed when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a van that failed to stop at a red traffic light along Jalan Persiaran Senawang 1, Paroi near here just past midnight, Seremban district police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said.

“The victim died at the scene due to severe injuries to the head after a Toyota Hiace driven by a man, 44, with a woman passenger, 20, from Senawang heading to Bahau failed to stop at the traffic light and hit the Yamaha Y15ZR driven by the victim,” he said in a statement today, adding that the victim’s body was taken to Rembau Hospital’s forensics department for autopsy.

Both the van driver and the passenger were unhurt, and the driver has been arrested to facilitate investigations under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he said, as he urged those with information on the incident to contact investigating officer, Insp Tiew Chuan Jie at 014-9668399 or the nearest police station.