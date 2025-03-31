IPOH: A family of seven who were trapped by a water surge while on an outing at Lata Batu Hampar, Kuala Kangsar were rescued by a group of firefighters this afternoon.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division asst director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said they received a distress call at 3.45 pm and firefighters used a utlity vehicle to get to the location as the route could not be accessed by heavy vehicles.

“They found the family upon arrival and determined that everyone was safe. Firefighters then set up a rescue line using two trees as anchors to ford the river, which was an estimated 10 feet wide and 1.2 metres deep,” he said in a statement today.

All seven family members were able to cross the river with personal floatation devices, guided by the rescuers and were handed over to the police for further action, he added.