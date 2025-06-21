BUKIT MERTAJAM: Two youngsters who got lost in the forest while hiking at Bukit Cherok Tok Kun, famed for its biggest buttress trees in Penang, here today were swiftly rescued by the fire brigade, thanks to a handy smartphone.

Assistant operations director of the Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), John Sagun Francis, said the victims sent their location via WhatsApp at 1.16 pm to his department.

“A team from the Bukit Mertajam Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was deployed to the location, where five personnel were involved in the search and rescue operation for the teenagers, with the assistance of the public.

“The two 18-year-olds were found and brought down safely, with the operation ending at 4.14 pm,” he said in a statement, adding that the victims had been handed over to their guardians.