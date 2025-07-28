Thai PM doubts Cambodia’s good faith ahead of Malaysia peace talks

BANGKOK: Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai expressed skepticism over Cambodia’s intentions as he prepared for crucial peace talks in Malaysia.

Speaking to reporters at Bangkok airport, Phumtham stated, “We do not believe Cambodia is acting in good faith, based on their actions in addressing the issue.”

The comments come as cross-border clashes between the two nations entered their fifth day.

Phumtham emphasized that Cambodia must show genuine commitment to resolving tensions.

“They need to demonstrate genuine intent, and we will assess that during the meeting,“ he added.

The talks, set to take place in Malaysia, aim to de-escalate hostilities that have raised regional concerns.

Observers are closely watching whether the discussions will lead to a breakthrough or further deepen the rift. - AFP