First dental specialist centre in Negeri Sembilan opens for public

SEREMBAN: Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan confirmed the completion of Malaysia’s first dental specialist centre here.

The RM32 million facility, built by the Public Works Department, occupies a 0.809-hectare site adjacent to Seremban Health Clinic.

Construction began on March 30, 2021, and concluded on April 15 this year.

Specialist services launching next month include orthodontics, periodontics, restorative surgery, and public dental health diagnostics.

Ahmad Maslan announced this during the project handover to the Health Ministry, attended by Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

The ministry’s Occupational Health Branch will oversee 167 health facility projects nationwide worth RM18.05 billion.

Sixty projects valued at RM5.54 billion are in planning, 63 worth RM7.37 billion under construction, and 44 post-construction projects costing RM5.14 billion.

Health Ministry Senior Undersecretary Datin Paduka Roslinah Md Jani highlighted the centre’s role as the first non-hospital dental specialist hub.

It will serve as a one-stop referral facility for Negeri Sembilan, Putrajaya, and Melaka under the Central Zone initiative.

Roslinah noted the centre’s skills lab is a pioneering feature absent in other dental facilities nationwide.

Patients can expect reduced waiting times from two months to just two or three weeks for specialist appointments.

The centre will streamline referrals from private clinics and public dental health facilities in the region. - Bernama