First ECRL electric trains and locomotives to arrive by end-2025

DUNGUN: The first two Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) trains and two electric locomotives (E-Loco) for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project are set to arrive by the end of this year.

Malaysia Rail Link (MRL) confirmed the delivery, which will support commissioning tests ahead of passenger and freight operations starting in June 2026.

MRL chief executive officer Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak stated that an additional nine EMU sets and 18 locomotives will be delivered between April and May 2025.

“In total, there will be 11 EMU trains for passenger services and 20 locomotives for freight operations,“ he said during the launch of the 2025 POLYCC TVET Mega Fiesta at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Polytechnic (PSMZA).

Darwis also announced that MRL will send 109 students from higher learning institutions to China for the ECRL Industrial Skills Training Programme (PLKI-ECRL) between August and October this year.

Trainees are guaranteed jobs with the ECRL project, offering a starting salary of RM3,000.

“In May, we sent 101 students from polytechnics and MARA institutions for the same programme. PSMZA alone had around 60 students selected,“ he added.

The collaboration between TVET institutions and industry partners is vital in developing a skilled workforce ready for global challenges. – Bernama