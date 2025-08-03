First Form Six College in Machang to open in 2026

KOTA BHARU: The first Form Six College in Machang is expected to be completed and begin operations next year, offering students a more conducive learning environment, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Fadhlina, who visited the construction site during her three-day working trip to Kelantan, said the project is progressing as scheduled and is on track for completion by 2026.

“God willing, the college will be ready next year, allowing students to study in a more comfortable and focused setting,” she told reporters after presenting Early Schooling Aid (BAP) to Semester 1 Form Six students for the 2025 academic session today.

Fadhlina noted that Kelantan’s Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) results have remained excellent and consistent, underscoring the need for continued support for both infrastructure and academic quality.

“Infrastructure alone isn’t enough. The quality of teachers and students must also remain a key focus,” she added.

The minister said she also held engagement sessions with Form Six teachers and students to ensure they continue receiving high-quality education. - Bernama