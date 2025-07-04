First Friday prayers held at Surau MADANI in Seremban R&R

SEREMBAN: Relief and gratitude filled the air as Surau MADANI at the southbound Seremban Rest and Service Area (R&R) held its first Friday prayers today.

The newly approved facility provided much-needed convenience for highway users and workers, eliminating the need for long detours.

Muhammad Amri Anuar, a 25-year-old restaurant worker at the R&R, shared his relief. “It’s always a rush, especially when there are lots of vehicles on the highway; it can take a long time.

“ Now that we can pray here, it’s a big relief. My friends and I are really grateful, and it definitely saves us time.”

Around 300 worshippers attended the prayers, led by Imam I of the Labu Mosque, Shafie Rajiman, who delivered a sermon titled “Titian Keinsafan dan Keampunan Ilahi Pada Hari Asyura.”

The event was attended by Malaysian Highway Authority director-general Datuk Ir Sazali Harun and PLUS Malaysia Berhad managing director Datuk Nik Airina Nik Jaffar.

Alias Jaafar, 53, chairman of Surau MADANI, expressed his gratitude for the approval, which had been long awaited.

“This surau certainly provides comfort to the public, especially the workers. It’s well-equipped and comfortable, so when we received permission to hold Friday prayers here, we were truly grateful.”

Mohd Salleh Ibrahim, 47, a traveller from Selangor to Segamat, initially stopped for lunch but decided to join the prayers instead of combining them later.

“I didn’t expect to find a place to pray here. It’s a blessing,” he said.

Nik Airina highlighted PLUS’s commitment to enhancing services and fostering a worship-friendly environment at R&Rs.

She added that discussions with religious authorities are underway to expand similar facilities at other rest areas.

Negeri Sembilan Mufti Associate Professor Datuk Dr Faudzinaim Badaruddin recently confirmed that Surau MADANI is the first surau at any R&R permitted to hold Friday prayers, easing religious obligations for travellers and workers. - Bernama