LIPIS: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said the country’s first highly automated ammunition factory here, which will be fully operational next month, can help develop the economy and create job opportunities for locals.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the factory, operated by Ketech Asia Sdn Bhd (Ketech Asia) and capable of producing 60 million ammunition annually for every calibre, could also raise the profile of the country, particularly Pahang, at the international level.

“I want to congratulate and praise the factory operator and remind the company that it must provide the best possible facilities to the workers who, in turn, must do their best possible.

“The ammunition from here can also be sold abroad, which will then indirectly bring glory to the country, especially Pahang and Lipis, on the international scene,” His Royal Highness said when officiating the factory’s opening ceremony here today.

Also present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and Pahang Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Biotechnology and Education Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abd Razak.

Earlier, Al-Sultan Abdullah spent about 30 minutes touring the 40.4-hectare factory and was also given a briefing by the factory’s management.

The Sultan of Pahang also welcomed any company that can bring various benefits to invest in the state.

Meanwhile, Ketech Asia Operations general manager A M Maharis Abdul Wahab said the factory, which produces 9-millimetre (mm) and 5.56mm ammunition, expects to start production for the domestic market by the middle of this year.

So far, he said, Brunei, Singapore, Cambodia and several Middle East countries have shown an interest in obtaining their ammunition supply from the company.

“The setting up of this company has also created job opportunities for over 100 locals and it is expected to take in over 100 more workers once the factory operates around the clock next year,” he said.