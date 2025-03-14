KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman Deputy Director of Narcotics (Intelligence/ Operations) DCP Mat Zani @ Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali has been appointed as the acting Director of the Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) effective today.

He replaces Datuk Seri Khaw Kok Chin, who will go on a mandatory retirement on March 16.

The handover of duties ceremony was held at the Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Hashim Hall of the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre (Pulapol), witnessed by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

Ayob Khan, in his speech, said Khaw’s leadership has brought many great successes to the NCID, including the seizure of drugs and poisons worth RM1.67 billion last year.

“All the achievements and good deeds will surely be remembered by the general public and the police force,” he said.

In reply, Khaw also expressed his gratitude to all members of the Royal Malaysia Police for their encouragement and support throughout his 34 years of service in the force.

“I hope that the new leadership of NCID will continue this effort by producing more great successes in eliminating drug syndicates,” he said.